Torry leave it late as win lifts them to 2nd

Torrevieja 2 Petrelense 0……………..by Steve Hibberd

Even though Torry had lost ground on fellow Preferente division pace setters, following last weeks draw at Redovan, belief amongst the squad was that this was just a slight blip. After all, the defence boasted the meanest goals against statistics of only 5 in 10 games, whilst visitors Petrelense had leaked 29 goals, therefore becoming the most generous. Surely gaffer Pedreño would be opening a bottle of his favourite tipple come the final whistle, as his boys in blue and white retained their rightful playoff spot.

The game got off to a lively start with the home side taking the game to the visitors but despite the attackers having plenty of the ball it was the overlapping full back Borja who had the first meaningful effort on goal, skimming the crossbar with keeper Luis all at sea.

Victor Hugo put a shot the wrong side of Buyo’s post on the quarter hour mark but this was Petrelense’s only real foray into the Tory box during the opening 45.

Skipper Vicente should have done better when he ballooned his effort over the bar after being played through with a delightful ball from Beltran and Walid headed over when well placed to score but on the half hour mark new boy Mar was on target with his second in two starts.

The new addition to the squad slid the ball under the body of the advancing Luis, following through to clip the ball home from a tight angle. However, moments later, the big Algerian was booked after bundling over the visiting keeper. This aggressive side to his nature will be something that Pedreño will be carefully watching.

The lead was no more than Torry deserved, having dominated much of the play without really capitalising on their chances.

We were all expecting rather more as the second period got underway but it was left until the dying minutes before Juanpe could make the game safe. The 61st minute sub seized on a poor back pass to round Luis in the Petrelense goal to secure the points for Torry.

At that stage the home side could have been staring at a share of the points but after Petrelense sub Sergio inexplicably missed an empty goal from close range midway through the half the home side were always favourites to take the points.

The win lifts Torry into second place but with leaders Hercules winning comfortably at Pinoso they will have to do a whole lot better in the coming weeks if they are to overhaul the Alicante club.

Torry’s next game is on Saturday 18 November, ko 4pm at Jove Espanol. The Torry army intend running a coach to the match. Details on their Facebook page or website.