Paddy’s Point Golf Society Away Day

This year we chose Alenda for our “Away Day” and it proved to be a great success. The course was enjoyed by us all although the the subtle borrows on the fast greens caught most of us out. The weather was great for November with shorts being the order of the day. On arrival back at Paddy’s a lovely meal awaited us, thank you once again Rory, Hazel and staff.

Please note our December Outing to RODA has been brought forward to the 6th.

NTP – Eldon Carey, Ollie Teahan, Myra Coull and Seamus MacGearailt. LONGEST DRIVES – Neal O’Dowd and Myra Coull. The 2’s pot was shared by Neil Taylor and Pat Foley. BEST GUEST – Sean Curtin 29pts. 3rd place Dave Tudor 34pts 2nd Willie Crangle 34pts c/b, Winner of the Caledonia Trophy Pat Foley 35pts. Photo shows Pat receiving his trophy from the Captain.