Mojácar’s Theatre Season starts with “Courtship, Wedding, Divorce”

Mojácar Council’s Culture Department has started its series of theatrical events, which are taking place every Friday throughout November at the town’s Centro de Usos Múltiples.

Last week’s “Noviazgo, Boda y Divorcio” (“Courtship, Wedding, Divorce”), is a fast moving, action packed comedy by the Álvarez Quintero brothers. Although there are only two actors, their funny dialogues and changing situations delighted the large audience.

The play intermingles four well-known couples on the Spanish scene, spotlighting relationships and the emotional whirlwinds when affection and disappointment go hand in hand, often not knowing where one ends and the other begins. The characters, played by Mar Galera and José Quesada portrayed a roller coaster of feelings, taking them on a fun game of seduction. Mar Galera is a graduate of Musical Dramatic Art from the University of Murcia and, after several years working for Lulo Producciones, decided to start up her own company, La Galera Producciones.

Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano, was at the show along with the Culture Councillor, Raquel Belmonte. Raquel is delighted with the selection of plays on offer for the town’s autumn theatre season and said, “Mojácar, has had a great theatrical tradition for many years. Almería province’s first theatre, the Aquelarre, was built here and practically everyone in the town participated in the plays that were performed.”

This Friday, November 10 at 8.30 p.m. the curtain will rise at the same venue for “Pareja Abierta “, a play by Dario Fo, a Nobel Prize winner for Literature, and his wife, Franca Rame. It will be performed by the Tamerlan Theatre Company and two of its actors, Begoña Millán and Paco Arellano. Tickets are 3 euros.