Come and celebrate 70 years of royal marriage

It is a remarkable achievement for any couple to reach 70 years of marriage but when it is a sovereign and her spouse the achievement serves to provide a shining example to all of us of the enduring commitment made during the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony. Representing a large expat community in Spain, the Anglican Chaplaincy covering the South Costa Blanca, East Costa Calida and Calasparra, is providing an opportunity for all those who would like to celebrate this remarkable achievement and, at the same time celebrate their own marriage, to join us in doing so.

On November 20 we will be holding a special Celebration of the Holy Eucharist [Mass, Holy Communion] to give thanks to Almighty God for the seventieth wedding anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh at our church in Los Balcones (near Torrevieja Hospital), commencing at 3pm.

Father Richard Seabrook SSC, Chaplain, says, “I represent one of the biggest expat communities anywhere in the world and this special occasion is important to all of us. Marriage is not just a legal union between a man and a woman but is a Holy Sacrament ordained by God.

As such it is important that the Church celebrates this union. When our own Monarch and her spouse reaches seventy years of Holy Matrimony our church wants to be at the heart of the worldwide celebrations planned for this important day.”

The Holy Eucharist will be followed by a Royal Afternoon Tea where we will be serving a typical “English Afternoon Tea” including cucumber sandwiches, sausage rolls, cake and, of course, tea!

Everyone is welcome to join us in our service and for tea. If you would like directions to this church or information about any of our other churches visit our website on www.c-of-e-torrevieja.com or our facebook page on www.facebook.com/anglicantorrevieja. If you would like to speak to Father Richard call 966 84 0136 or 693 932 438 or e-mail frras@c-of-e-torrevieja.com.