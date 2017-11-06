It may be a sunny November on the Costa Blanca but a snowy winter beckons for Studio32’s cast as they prepare for their next show. This talented company will be performing a wonderful stage adaptation of that film favourite, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”. The show contains some all-time classic songs including “Blue Skies”, “Sisters”, and the Bing Crosby title number “White Christmas”.

Show hopefuls Rita and Rhoda are not the brightest bunnies around, but they still hold out hope of making it big in show business. These delightful ladies believe that they will be show empresarios Bob Wallace and Phil Davies’ next stars, but alas it’s not meant to be. However they do provide some wonderful comic entertainment and splitting one-liners to the story of “White Christmas”, no more so than when they provide the slogan to the advertiser’s detergent – For Purity! – something which doesn’t quite fit with their character!

Vicky Holden (pictured left) plays the part of Rita, and her side-kick Rhoda is played by Julie Cartwright (pictured right). Vicky has been with Studio32 for several years, is an accomplished dancer and actress and has been dance captain with the company. She played the urchin Jonathan in the company’s production of “A Christmas Carol”, as well as several lead dance roles including Dream Laurie in “Oklahoma”. For Julie this is her second show with the company, having been a chorus member in “Mack & Mabel”, and she is relishing the challenges of coming to terms with singing, dancing and acting in a major musical.

Studio32 are once again supporting the San Fulgencio Alzheimer’s Association with this production, as well as other local charities. So why not help them raise money for worthy causes whilst enjoying a terrific night’s entertainment. Tickets are selling fast with only limited availability for Friday and Saturday, so make sure to get your order in now for a great evening’s entertainment.

Show dates are Wednesday November 29th to Saturday December 2nd at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio. All performances start at 7.30pm, and doors open at 7pm. Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 10 euros each. You can book your tickets by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org, calling their new ticket line on 602 47 47 93, or from the following outlets:

Cards & More, La Marina 966 79 09 54, The Card Place, Benijofar 966 71 32 66

Tickets are sure to sell fast so be sure to get in early and book your seat!