Post match meal must remain say La Marina 

I have always wanted to travel back in time so here goes. Last Friday the Ospreys flew over to Vistabella to play the Picadors and won 8-6. With great help from Captain Tom Spencer, Margaret McLaughlin and Janet Parsons winning 18-15 while Peter Parsons won 23-16 with help from Mike Stone and Andy Bartlett. The big win which got us the two extra points came from Dave Hadaway, Cliff Rawlinson and Kathy Manning who won 36- 8. Great stuff.

Back to real life and the Pathfinders were playing the Emerald Isle Moonrakers at La Marina and were in good form winning by ten points to four. Len Daniels, Steve Hindle and Reg Jackson won by 9 shots. Terry and Jean Perchard just back from holiday won 25-13 with great help from Dave McGaw.

Do ask Jean what she won at the Quiz on Monday night. Two big winners were Alan Castle, Wendy Latham and Gina Hindle by 27-8 but just in front were Barry Latham, Arthur Cronk and George Furzer who carried me well to win 29-7. PLEASE NOTE all other clubs in the region I was first off the Green, how about that!!!!

The Explorers were at home to Emerald Isle Titans and someone wasn’t too happy when they lost 12-2. Looking at the scores it didn’t seem like the end of the world. All but one rink only just lost. We did have one winning rink skipped by Mike Stone with Kathy Manning and Chris Webb and they won by one shot.

Wednesday cometh the Winter League and our best result so far. Everyone tried their hardest and it showed with three wins a draw and the overall shots. Len Daniels (Come on you, Lions) had a good draw with Steve Hindle, Ron Maiden and well done, Anne Stone. Dave Hadaway, Mike Surch, Barbara Forshaw and Gina Hindle won 15-8 while Barry Latham, Pete Parsons, Wendy Latham and Dave O’Sullivan played good enough to beat their opponents 18-9.

Stars of the day were Shirley Hadaway, Kathy Manning, Roger Stacey and Janet Parsons winning 24-8. I have always felt for the Winter League that the meal afterwards was part and parcel of the game where you get time to catch up with friends and make new ones. Hope it doesn’t all stop.

Here comes Friday and we hoped for a double and got it BUT it was a double loss of 10-4 each. The Ospreys on home ground played the San Miguel Jaguars and managed two wins with our newcomer Don Fowkes, Jim Freeman and Ron Maiden being one of them. Pete Parsons , Mike Stone and Andy Bartlett were the other.

The Merlins were the same away at GreenlandsOaks with only two winsBill Jones, Arthur Cronk and Reg Jackson won 24-20 and Barry Latham, Berni Carr and Barbara Forshaw won on the last end. Two other rinks were very close. Hope that Dave Taylor will be feeling better very shortly.