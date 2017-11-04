Greenlands Oaks put in a strong performance at La Marina

In the Discovery League the Maples were at home to Quesada Diamonds, Final score was – Total shots for – 97. against – 103. Points for – 6. against – 8. Winning rinks were – Sheila Stead, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. 26 shots to 9. Brian Tomlin, Zoe Wilcock, Mel Brown – 16 shots to 14. Val Duchart, Ann Butterworth, John OBrien – 20 shots to 16.

In the Winter League we travelled up to Bonalba and although the weather when we left was overcast and rainy when we arrived the sun shone and a pleasant days bowling was had by all. final result was total shots for – 85. against – 85. Points for – 5. Against – 7. Winning rinks were – Jean Thompson, Graham Watt, John Wray, skip – Marilyn Fryatt. – 25 shots to 12. Brian Tomlin, Mary Lockley, Chris Dewar, skip – Dave Webb. 19 shots to 14.

In the southern league B Division, the Oaks were at home to La Marina Merlins. most of the rinks were too close to call during the game but towards the end Greenlands managed to just edge it. Final scores on the doors were – Total shots for – 110. Against – 90. Points for – 10. Against – 4.

Winning rinks were – — Sheila Stead, Margaret Stephens, Dave Thompson — 18 shots to 17. Rudy Wattley, Mike Keating, Marilyn Fryatt. — 26 shots to 11. Heather Meston, Margaret Dewar, Dave Webb. — 14 shots to 13. Brian Tomlin, Janet Webb, Mel Brown — 19 shots to 9.

In our other match, The Cedars were away to Country Bowls Geckos but unfortunately it wasn’t to be their day. Final score was – Total shots for – 67. Against – 128. Points For – 2 Against – 12. The only Winning rink was – Jean Giddings, Neville Pulfer, Dave Giddings — 14 shots to 12.