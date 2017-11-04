Eurogolf Monthly Medal

On Thursday 2nd November Eurogolf played their monthly medal off the plates.and the results were Cat 1 (0-16) 1st David Gregson 69 2nd Pete Cleaver 70 3rd Arty Crammon 71 Cat 2 (17-23) 1st Robin Richards 72 2nd John Fairhurst 77 c/b 3rd Gary Lavender 77 Cat 3 (24-30) 1st John Holland 74 2nd Harry Armstrong 76 c/b 3rd Hedy Paeligh 76 Cat 4 (31+) 1st Mike Ivory 70 c/b 2nd Ray Porter 70 3rd Lauraine Walker 72

November medal winner David Gregson NTPs 5th John Barraclough 11th Linda Lynch 12th in 2 Felix Mallon 15thRobin Richards 17th Ken Brett Best front 9 Kevin Bonser 35 Best back 9 Ian Pegg 34 Football draw D. James John Holland Dawn Johnston Glenn Roberts and Kevin Bonser

TUESDAY TOFFS

On Tuesday 31st October nearly 80 players took part in Toffs weekly stableford competition and the results were .Cat 1 (0-15) 1st Fred Reeve 37 2nd Arty Crammoin 36 3rd Steve Yoxall 35 Cat 2 (16-22) 1st David Blanchette 37 2nd Dave Nichols 36 3rd Caryn Van der Kruijs 35 Cat 3 (23-28) 1st Claire Daye-Gretton 37 2nd Monique Reeve 33 3rd Norman Woods 31 Cat 4 (26+) 1st Kevin Bonser 37 2nd Bev Evans 33 c/b 3rd Mike Gillett

Overall Toffs winner David Blanchette Best front 9 John Cross 20 Best back 9 Brian Jones 21 NTPs 5th John Cross 11th Bruce Gordon 12th in 2 Keith Wright 15th Malcolm Fioskett 17th Glynn Roberts Football draw Bob Buckeridge Malcolm Foskett Ken Brett Dave Nichols and Mary Sanderson.