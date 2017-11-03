David has a clean sweep

We welcomed 23 members and one guest, Alan Turpin, to El Bosque for the Autumn Trophy, a stableford competition. The trophy was kindly sponsored once again by Steve Cliffe – thanks Steve.

The course had considerably improved since our last visit in July although still not at its best. The tricky and fast greens reflected the scores – no players played to handicap.

In first place and winner of the Autumn Trophy was David French with 34 points. Second was Glynn Braidley, 32 points, third Shaun O’Gorman 31 points, fourth Sheila Dindar 30 points and fifth, Derek Gray 29 points. Derek winning on count back from Peter Gibson and Roy Booth.

David French continued his winning form taking the nearest the pin prizes on holes 4 and 8. Our guest Alan Turpin took the prize on hole 12 and Tony Dickinson on hole 14.

Roy Booth had the consolation of winning the football card with Everton.

Next week we are at Alicante for a Strokesford Competition. Start time to be confirmed. Guests are always welcome subject to a current handicap certificate. To book in please email golflady17@yahoo.co.uk or 638351535