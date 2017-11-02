La Ribera to have one of the largest caravan parks in Spain

“A caravanning heaven,” according to the San Javier Promoter, Antonio Fructuoso, describing the new site which will open in San Blas de Santiago de la Ribera by Christmas.

The 25,000 square metre plot is already being developed, fenced and now beginning to take shape right next to the Mar Menor and will help to meet a demand that is booming throughout Europe. The region is already the 5th greatest draw for caravanners and campers in Spain, attracting 1,095,436 overnight stays so far this year, 790,329 of which are foreigners.

The park will be one of the largest in the country with over 250 plots. It is set in a quiet environment, surrounded by a pine forest. The new site will include “state of the art showers, more green areas and leisure spaces and a petanque court. “There will also be a garden specifically for dogs, as many campers bring their pets on holiday with them and they love nature,” said Fructuoso

The campsite will have a cafeteria and a restaurant which will also be open to the public.

Fructuoso, who is a caravanner himself, has invested 400,000 euros in the new development. “I’m a caravanista and I know what visitors will want and expect, so I hope to offer the very best services in the region which will be open to the public by December.” “I have already got the approval of the Autonomous Community as a project of social interest. All I am now waiting for is the town council to complete their administrative procedures and I will complete the project as quickly as I can.”