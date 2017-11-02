The Best Hybrid Golf Clubs Available In 2017.

Welcome to our list of the best hybrid golf clubs money can buy in 2017. This list is a must-read for those interested in golf or anyone looking to buy a new swinger for the course or range. This list of the best hybrid golf clubs will help you find a hybrid golf club that suits your needs!

Customized Acer XDS Hybrid (Set of 3)

Firstly and maybe the least important for most golf enthusiasts, they look AMAZING… They are gorgeously designed with brilliant red accents, and beautiful grooves accenting the hybrid head. Not to mention the snazzy ‘tip-tag’ REACT, which suggests you’ll be driving.. or putting.. or wedging even, like Tiger Woods or Jack Nicklaus or even Jordan Spieth or maybe even…. (you get the point!). Even the Shaft of the club screams premium. The blacks and silvers perfectly outline the thought processes that went into making these masterpieces.

Now enough blabbing and ‘golfgasms’, on to the technical and maybe more important information.

The Acer XDS Hybrid golf clubs all follow the same amount of face progression throughout the set, meaning you don’t need to adjust your stance for any of the different clubs. Not only do they all have the same face progression but also the same crown heights. Now, this may sound like useless mumbo-jumbo, but wait… it’s not. These insane clubs built for every golfer allow you to use the same swing every time, meaning you can focus on what matters, and not on which way your bum points or your hips turn. The railed soles allow any of these clubs to glide across all types of terrains effortlessly, making a more solid contact. Not to mention the leading edge is designed so brilliantly that it prevents the possibility of shanking the ball.

All in all these hybrid golf clubs are brilliant, they feel great, swing great, and are a joy to use!