The Most Unusual Hotels in the World

Inhabitants of urban apartments radically change their living conditions only during the holidays. But over time, they understand that hotels, even in different countries, are mostly similar to each other. Nevertheless, there are special ones. And to spend the night in one of them is an adventure in itself.

The Manta Resort ( Tanzania, Pemba Island )

It would be an ordinary resort hotel on the beach, if not for one room – a floating house with an underwater room. Underwater Room is 250 meters from the beach. On the deck of an exotic design, you can sunbathe with a cocktail in your hand during the day or watch the stars at night, also with a cocktail (all inclusive). The huge windows of the underwater bedroom provide a circular view: you can observe the life of reef fish, squid and octopus, realizing that you can swim with them at any time. This hotel is a project of the Swedish company Genberg Underwater Hotels, engaged in the creation of apartments under the water around the world.

ICEHOTEL ( Sweden, Yukkasjärvi )

This art project of snow and ice is known for tourists more than 25 years. Every winter the hotel premises are rebuilt in a new way. The material is the frozen water of the unique River Tournai-Elv, which was never used for industrial purposes. Every spring, ice melts, so the rooms are not the same every year – there are always different walls, decor and furniture. Visitors are given thermal underwear, hats and sleeping bags. After a night on deer skins guests eat breakfast with hot cranberry juice. At any temperature outside the rooms do not get colder than 44,6 F.

CRAZY HOUSE HOTEL ( Vietnam, Dalat )

Guest house Hang Nga, or, as it is often called, “Asylum”, reminds of a huge bizarre tree. There are no corners there – all the walls are rounded, the ladder is twisted or spilled from one housing to another. This is a mixture of fantasies in the style of Gaudi, “Alice in the Land of Wonders” and Russian folk tales. The guests are sleeping in the rooms at night, and in the afternoon the tourists “travel” through the tree.

ECO HOTEL LEAPRUS ( Russia, Kabardino-Balkaria )

One of the world’s highest mountain hotels (3912 m) is located on the southern slope of Elbrus. Guest modules resemble capsules of a spaceship. Bedrooms are designed for 12-18 beds, there is a wardroom. In the technical room there are comfortable toilets and a shower. All energy comes from solar panels.

ATTRAP’REVES MONTAGNAC ( France, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence )

Spending the night in a pine forest, lying on the grass and watching the starry sky – happiness, available to everyone. Only dampness and insects are the obligatory attributes of such an overnight stay. Rest in the “camp” in Montagnac-Montpène is deprived of such shortcomings. Here, guests enjoy life in bubbles of transparent elastic material, which during the day does not pass the ultraviolet, and at night protects from insects and dampness. Herbal floor and a telescope are pleasant additions to comfort. The shape of the bubbles is maintained by the fresh air pumped by a small noiseless device. Inside the rooms are cylindrical corridors. At the end of the season, the bubbles are blown away.

MALMAISON OXFORD CASTLE ( United Kingdom, Oxford )

The hotel is located in the building of the former royal prison of the XI century, which in 2005 was bought by the hotel corporation Malmaison. Lattices, barbed wire fences and the general atmosphere still remind us of the prison past of the institution. But since you got here, you do not want to run away, except that you will take exclusive toiletries from comfortable “cameras”. The rooms are decorated with designer furniture, and on the site of the former office there is a restaurant and a brasserie.