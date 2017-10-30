It may be a sunny November on the Costa Blanca but a snowy winter beckons for Studio32’s cast as they prepare for their next show. This talented company will be performing a wonderful stage adaptation of that film favourite, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”.

The show contains some all-time classic songs including “Blue Skies”, “Sisters”, and the Bing Crosby title number “White Christmas”.

Show producers Phil Davies and Bob Wallace need a helping hand with publicity when they decide to stage a show to help their old army commander. Who better to ask than another old army buddy turned TV producer Ralph Sheldrake (played by John Palmer, pictured) who gets them air time on the famous TV programme “The Ed Sullivan Show”. Ralph is a bit of a wide-boy, and describes his plans to help as “a million dollar proposition”, but his telephone conversation is overheard and mis-interpreted, and not everything runs quite as smoothly as he planned.

Ralph is assisted by his long-suffering secretary Ethel (played by Dianne Oliver, pictured left) who tries to keep everything under control. Will it be a million-dollar winner after all?

This is John’s second show with Studio32, having played the role of Bob Cratchitt in last winter’s show “A Christmas Carol”. Dianne has been with the company a lot longer, having been a founder member in 2013. She has played many roles including Marley’s Ghost in the same show, and the pianist in Studio32’s recent summer show “Mack and Mabel”.

Studio32 are once again supporting the San Fulgencio Alzheimer’s Association with this production, as well as other local charities. So why not help them raise money for worthy causes whilst enjoying a terrific night’s entertainment. Tickets are selling fast with only limited availability for Friday and Saturday, so make sure to get your order in now for a great evening’s entertainment.

Show dates are Wednesday November 29th to Saturday December 2nd at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio. All performances start at 7.30pm, and doors open at 7pm. Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 10 euros each. You can book your tickets by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org, calling their new ticket line on 602 47 47 93, or from the following outlets:

Cards & More, La Marina 966 79 09 54

The Card Place, Benijofar 966 71 32 66

Tickets are sure to sell fast so be sure to get in early and book your seat!