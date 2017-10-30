Alfie’s Golf Society Saurines De La Torre-Thursday 26th October 2017

31 members and guests from Alfie’s GS travelled to Saurines De La Torre GC for the “In Memorium” trophy meeting which honours former Alfies Golf Society members who have passed away. This was also our annual Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Day which is our main charity that we as members of the society are supporting this year and hope to have a four figure donation to hand over by the end of the year.

Thank you to Mick “The Grip” Reeves for his tireless fund raising, support and representation of this charity and for his poignant comments on the day which I am sure we all echo when he said the most important thing about the the Poppy Appeal is that we remember.

Saurines De La Torre was in great condition and a credit to their team of ground staff. Tee boxes were as far forward as possible but with fast greens and some tricky pin positions it wasn’t going to be easy. The weather conditions were probably the best we have had all year, temperatures in the mid 20’s and not a breath of wind which helped the scoring averages climb higher than normal with 15 players scoring over 30 points.

Our winner of the day was Neil Oliver Playing off a handicap of 23 with 43 stableford points

Second went to Geoff Kite Playing off a handicap of 25 with 42 stableford points.

Best Guest went to Dave Merchant with 35 stableford points

Nearest the pin in 3 on the 13th – Sponsored by ‘The Street Restaurant’ went to Kristjansson “Gulli” Gudlaugar.

Nearest the pin in 2 on the 7th– sponsored by ‘The Auld Dubliner ‘went to Dave Merchant

Nearest the pin on the 10th– sponsored by ‘Alfie’s Bar’ went to Terry Fletcher

Nearest the Pin on the 18th – sponsored by ’The Celtic Drop’ went to Joe Murphy

The Blind pairs was won by Peter Golder and Andy Buxton

Many thanks to our sponsors, our committee for their hard work in the background, to Mick ‘The Grip’ Reeves for his support and sponsorship, and to Mike Probert from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services for arranging our day.

To Sandra and Rose at Alfies Bar for their hospitality and fantastic buffet!!!

Big Thank you to Sandie Hall for organising the charity raffle and prizes.

Our next meeting of the year is at El Valle on the 30th of November for the 3rd and final leg of the Eclectic Cup. Guests are more than welcome. First tee time at 9.03 am. Should you wish to play, please put your name on the playlist on the noticeboard in Alfies Bar, La Ronda CC, Lomas de Cabo Roig or contact our match secretary Joe Murphy at matchsecretary.alfiesgolf@gmail.com

Gordon Cowan, Secretary