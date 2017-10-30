AKÍ BRICOLAJE IS GETTING TO THE JOB AT HAND… AGAIN!

The second “Get to the job at hand” is about to begin. This year, the event is to take place over two weeks, from the 30th October to the 12th November, with the activities planned during the week-end. These activities will focus primarily on charity work, a very important value for the company.

The aim of AKÍ San Pedro del Pinatar is to collect funds through different activities and to donate them to the AIDEMAR association to help integration of disabled people from Mar Menor region.

Breakfasts

On Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., anyone wanting to help is involved to a free breakfast where donations are welcome. This will also be a perfect time to plan the day’s activities.

Workshops and Charity Flea Market

Different workshops are to be held in which the products for the charity flea market will be created, such as furniture restoration, Christmas decorations or your own indoor woodshed. The idea is to have fun while helping collect funds for the foundation.

The younger members of the family will also have their own workshop section, where they can have fun with crafts.

Prize Draw

Anyone taking part in any of the charity activities or who simply make a purchase in the store over the two weeks will enter the prize draw for a trolley of own-brand products valued at €200.

Because sharing means living, by sharing your “lending a hand” photo in the Charity Photocall, AKÍ Bricolaje will donate €1 to the Red Cross for each of the first 1,000 photos.

Join in with AKÍ Bricolaje and help get to the job at hand!

Find out more at www.aki.es/aki-ponemos-manos-a-la-obra