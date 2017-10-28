Maria and the Pink Ladies Balloon Release

Sunday the 22nd of October saw the fifth AECC, Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers balloon release to mark Breast cancer awareness month. An amazing €3,353.78 was raised on the day!

This year was the fourth of five balloon races, kindly hosted by Zenia Boulevard, huge supporters of the AECC. It’s impossible to put a number on how many people attend this event each year as it is a massive amount.

The Pink Ladies and Panthers set up at 10am when the Boulevard opened, the entertainment started at midday and carried on through to 6.30pm when the balloons were released to a rendition of ‘Time to Say Goodbye’, sang by Stevie Spit, Kylie Burgazzi, Verity Jo Hall and Maria O’Hara.

The release of balloons is the biggest attraction of the day as it is highly emotional for many people, the stage area and upstairs galleries were brimming with spectators. Each year we estimate that there is around two thousand balloons that are released which creates an amazing sight.

The flowing crowds are entertained all day by Cindy Fitzpatrick, Nikki G, Lady Jazz, Stuart Sinclair, Melissa Fanning, Chloe Leigh, Verity Jo Hall, Roxy Housewine, Rod Stewart (David John Williams), Molly Poole, Danzalusion, Paul Christie, Kieth Dee, Rebecca Holt, Totally Dance School, Maria O’Hara, Kylie and Stevie. Stevie Spit presenting the show and the whole day supported by Simon Morton and Sunshine FM.

Each entertainer happily gives up their time to perform to the crowds, free of charge, something the charity is always extremely grateful for. All the money raised on the day was from people buying a helium filled pink balloon and attaching a card to it with a message to a loved one who may have lost their battle to cancer.

The message which is found the furthest away will receive a prize of 100€ and 20€ for the person who sends in the message. Maria would like to thank everyone involved from the artists to all her volunteers and every person that has made a donation, no matter how small.