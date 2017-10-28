Eurogolf Monthly Stabledord And Jubilee Cup

On Thursday 26th October Eurogolf played their monthly stableford off the plates for the Jubilee Cup. The results were Cat 1 (0-16) 1st Peter Cleaver 36 2nd Bob Buckeridge 35 c/b 3rd George McCallum 35 Cat 2 (17-25) 1st Clive Horne 35 c/b 2nd Ian Pegg 35 3rd Martin Welsh 33 Cat 3 (26-31) 1st Debbie Weedon 38

2nd Angelique Berndt 37 3rd Colin Hobden36 Cat 4 (32+) 1st Peter Saunders 35 c/b 2nd Lauraine Walker 35 3rd Monique Reeve 32 October stableford and Jubilee Cup winner Debbie Weedon NTPs 5th Gary Grierson 11th Glen Roberts 12th in 2 Bill Martin 15th Glen Roberts 17th John Barraclough Best front 9 Mike Ivory 18 Best back 9 Pam Welsh 20 Best guest Diana Bailey Football Dave Lewis Frank Henry Monique Reeve George McCallum and Susie Crammon

TUESDAY TOFFS

On Tuesday 24th October Toffs played their normal stableford competition and the results were .Cat 1 (0-15) 1st Malcolm Foskett 34 c/b 2nd Alan Caithness 34 3rd Glynn Roberts 33 Cat 2 (16-22) 1st Gary Grierson 40 2nd Craig Hall 37 3rd Sayers 36 Cat 3 (23-28) 1st John Hill 34 2nd Bruce Gordon 33 c/b 3rd Ed Silvester 33 Cat 4 (26+) 1st Gordon White 37 2ndPete Sanderson 35 3rd Cindi Green 33

Best guests 1st Andrew Mallon 35 2nd Paul Howe 33 Overall Toffs winner Gary Grierson 40 Best front 9 Hedy Paeligh 20 Best back 9 Martin Welsh 20 NTPs 5th Steve Sayers 11th Gordon Bourne 12th in 2 David Gregson 15th P. Howe 17th D. Wickenden

Football draw Glo Manning Dave Morgan Ken Brett Martin Welsh and Tony Stanley.