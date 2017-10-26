Sites under consideration for new Orihuela Fire Station

The mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, met with the Provincial Deputy for Emergencies, Jaime Lloret and the Councillor responsible for Emergencies, Víctor Valverde, on Wednesday where a number of possible locations for the new Orihuela fire station were considered.

The mayor said that “there is an urgent need for a new fire station in Orihuela, as the current installation is over 40 years of age, many of the fixtures are completely out of date and it is located in the protected area of ​​the Palmeral. The firefighters themselves have been demanding a new centre for years.”

Bascuñana added that this measure, along with the completion of the coastal emergency centre, “will provide the city with the best emergency resources in the area which will ensure the safety and welfare of all its residents.”

The provincial deputy of Emergencies emphasised that any new park must be environmentally sustainable, “it is part of the Provincial Plan of Emergencies, Infrastructures and Security, whose objective to provide all of the necessary infrastructures that will be able to deal with all types of incidents in an emergency situation; this will be a sustainable park, with a heliport, and suitable for the 21st century.”

At the meeting Bascuñana pointed out that a number of different terrains, their access and exit routes, supplies, etc. have all been analysed to ensure that the most suitable site is selected.

Lloret said that by the beginning of 2018 the City Council will have transferred the selected land to the Provincial Council, so that by the end of 2018 the necessary plans will have been processed and the tender documentation put in place.