Ivie Davies Perpetual Trophy New Sierra Golf

Down the Motorway to this recently opened course, with glorious weather, and a good turnout in memory of our dearly departed friend Ivie Davies, who was the organiser of the name change to Rockets Golf Society. Thanks to our members who made a Donation of €150.00 to Cancer Relief.

Thanks Guys Some very good scores were posted and the one who came out on top was Arfer Williams winning the Gold Category with a 2 over par 74 and also Won the Ivie Davies Perpetual Trophy. In Second place was Roy O’sullivan with a Nett 77 and in Third place was Paul Newman with a nett 77 on countback.

In the Silver Category the winner was Ken Hopkins with a nett 75, second spot went to Paul Mutter with a nett 76 with Rocket Ron taking third with a nett 83

Nearest The Pins Hole 3 Geoff Wild Hole 6 and 15 Rod Smith Hole 12 Jed Dobson.

Longest Drive Rod Smith

Back to Bar Patricia in Torreta 11 for Presentation and munchies. Next game is in 3 weeks the 14th November at Vistabella first tee 08.15. Anyone who would like to play as a guest whist on holiday or would like to join this friendly society give Ron a ring on 678 849 142.or email sanmigron@gmail.com