Charity Night Raises Another 1,000+ Euros

Quesada Fish & Chips Restaurant had a full house again, with Woody providing the entertainment. This charity night was arranged to raise funds for Stroke Association Spain, who are getting many more direct clients and referrals since moving to their new premises at the Cultural Centre in Benijofar.

Although well equipped, they need more machines and appliances to cope with the extra demands. A Total of 1,243 euros was raised and has been donated to them.

The organisers are taking a break during November, but tickets for the next event are already on sale and going fast. This will be a Christmas Party night, with extra goodies, and the very popular Johnny Scott providing the entertainment.

The party will be held on Tuesday 12th December, and tickets, priced at 15 euros, can be bought from Quesada Fish & Chips; The Post Room Benijofar; The Card Place in Benimar, and REDZ cafe bar in Quesada.