It’s still only October but winter beckons for Studio32’s cast as they prepare for their next show. This talented company will be performing a wonderful stage adaptation of that film favourite, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”. The show contains some all-time classic songs including “Blue Skies”, “Sisters”, and the Bing Crosby title number “White Christmas”.

When show producers Phil Davies and Bob Wallace take on the challenge of helping out their old army commander they decide to stage a show in a barn in Vermont, and invite all of his old army colleagues. In charge of the production is Stage Manager Mike (played by Mervyn Williams, pictured left), a very over-the-top character who panics at the slightest hiccup.

Helping him out is the farm hand Ezekiel (played by Keith Longshaw, pictured right). These two cameo roles will delight audiences with their comic repartee and one-liners, in a show filled with love, laughter, and lots of song and dance. Both Keith and Mervyn have been with Studio32 for 2 years, and thoroughly enjoy the work involved in putting on large musicals. Both have been rehearsing hard with the cast over the last few months learning lines, songs, and dance routines – so now, it’s on with the show!

Studio32 are once again supporting the San Fulgencio Alzheimer’s Association with this production, as well as other local charities. So why not help them raise money for worthy causes whilst enjoying a terrific night’s entertainment.

Show dates are Wednesday November 29th to Saturday December 2nd at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio. All performances start at 7.30pm, and doors open at 7pm. Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 10 euros each. You can book your tickets by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org, calling their new ticket line on 602 47 47 93, or from the following outlets:

Cards & More, La Marina 966 79 09 54

The Card Place, Benijofar 966 71 32 66

Tickets are sure to sell fast so be sure to get in early and book your seat!