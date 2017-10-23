The Most Luxurious Casinos in Costa Blanca Spain

Costa Blanca, Spain is a spectacular tourist haven featuring pristine beaches, magnificent scenic backdrops, and a bustling nightlife that is the envy of Las Vegas, Macau and Goa. Some of the must-see attractions in Costa Blanca Spain include walking tours of Alicante, bike tours of Benidorm, visiting the Castle of Santa Barbara, Casco antiguo de altea, and many of the area’s historic attractions such as Estatua de la Bella, Monumento Homenaje a los Musicos Torrevejenses and others. But for the thrill seekers, nothing beats the glittering appeal of luxurious casinos and hotels in Spain’s Costa Blanca region.

The Spanish gambling scene has taken off in recent years, in line with the near universal liberalization of gambling legislation across Europe, and around the world. Spain remains a popular destination for casino operators – both online casinos and land-based casinos. Spaniards and tourists alike enjoy the pulse-pounding entertainment of big wins and big spins at their favourite casinos and virtual casinos. Skill-based games like blackjack and chance-based games like slots and strategy based games like roulette are fused in a glittering ensemble of fun-filled gaming.

The top casinos and gambling destinations in Costa Blanca include this list of attractions:

#4 – Casino Mediterraneo Orihuela-Costa

Located on the illustrious Zenia Boulevard, Casino Mediterraneo is a spectacle to behold. Tourists can enjoy the widest range of entertainment options and retail therapy in Alicante province. This glorious casino is shaped like a prism, replete with modern architecture and a fabulously stylish façade. Just 4 years old, this premier entertainment option features the widest possible range of poker tournaments including the Weekly Poker League games and Monthly Tournaments.

Other games include slot machines, and a host of gaming tables. American Roulette, Punto Banco, Mini Punto Banco, Blackjack, Caribbean Stud Poker, and Texas Hold’em are available. The casino is open between the hours of 10 AM and 3 AM weekdays and from 10 AM through 4 AM on weekends. This glorious establishment is a top spot on the radar for tourists and locals alike.

#3 – Bingo Gorrion Alicante

Bingo Gorrion is a glittering venue of bingo, slots, casino card games and table games alike. Located in the gorgeous Alicante district, players will enjoy a wide range of fun-filled entertainment. The premier game is bingo, but other betting options are available including sports betting, electronic Roulette, and state-of-the-art slot machine games.

All the razzle-dazzle of traditional Vegas-style casinos is yours to enjoy in spectacular fashion. It’s bright lights, jingling jangling jackpots and interactive bingo sessions all the way. Players will relish the prospect of world-class entertainment from 3 PM through 4 AM from Friday through Sunday, and from 3 PM through 3 AM Monday through Thursday. It’s a fiesta of fun and games fit for royalty at this exciting Spanish enclave of entertainment.

#2 – Casino Mediterraneo Benidorm

Located in Avenue del Mediterraneo, in Benidorm Spain, this exciting casino is Spanish in every sense of the word. English-speaking tourists may struggle with the language, but the Spanish flavour is captivating and enthralling at the same time. Nestled in the touristy area of Avda Mediterraneo, this spacious and happening casino is packed to capacity with a wide range of skill-based games and chance-based games.

These include Blackjack, American Roulette, Texas Hold ‘em, Poker, Fruit Machine Games and sports betting as far as the eye can see. The first floor of the casino is where the tournament play takes place, and art fans will be delighted with the beautiful exhibition on offer. There is ample parking for patrons, with some 500 booths in the parking lot. The casino is operational between the hours of 10 AM and 4 AM Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 AM through 5 AM on Fridays and Saturdays.

#1 – Casino Mediterraneo Alicante (Alicante)

This fabulous casino was built in 2009, alongside the city’s marina and the historic Santa Barbara Castle. Featuring 3.5 km² of floor space, this ultramodern facility is everything that gamblers and revelers enjoy. Among others, there are fabulous games on offer including slot machine games, table games and other attractions. Top games like jackpot slots, interconnected machines, super mystery slots, and machine rooms are readily available.

The gaming tables include the likes of American Roulette, Punto Banco, Mini Punto Banco, Blackjack, Texas Hold’em and Caribbean Stud Poker among others. Poker is a popular attraction as well, with plenty of tournaments such as freezeouts, SNGs and MTTs. Besides for the gaming attractions, there is a smorgasbord of culinary delights, cocktails, and other entertainment options available to players at this bright and cheery casino.