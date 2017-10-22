Men on top at San Miguel

Last weekend saw the San Miguel Ladies V San Miguel Men. Once again the men won!!! It was a great mornings bowling with some results that could have gone either way! The men won on 5 rinks and the ladies on 2. Top ladies rink was Pat McEwan, Sheila Booth and Davina Champion. Top mens rink was Ian Hope, Brian Miller, Cliff Plaisted and Ron Nairey – all won a bottle of wine!!

The South Alicante league played their first games of the season with SM Meteors playing SM Pulsars. The Meteors won 10-4, with shots being 128 to the Meteors and 90 to the Pulsars. Winning teams for the Pulsars were Irene Ward, Sheila Booth, Mike Douglas 16-12: Alan Booth, Brenda Rees, John Raby 24-16. For the Meteors, Jan Allen, Dave Greenland, Brian Miller 24-17: Cliff Plaisted, Chris Collier, Len Rudge 20-11: Tony Sansom, Stuart Hemmings, Lyn Greenland 27-12: Noel Davis, Don Whitney, Steve Cantley 29-10. Well done all.

The Comets were away to El Rancho winning 8-6. Very well played by Sandra Hannon, Bill Knight, Jack Jackson 19-17: Joe Getgood, David Champion, Mike Bayfield 27-8: Stan North, Jim Jarvie, Bill Brownlee 29-9. Shots were close 108 to San Miguel and 101 to El Rancho. A good result on a difficult green!!

The Winter league were at home to Emerald Isle winning on 2 rinks, losing on 3. Winning teams were Noel Davis, Carol Rudge, Steve Cantley and Fred Willshire; Margaret Patterson, Reg Cooper, Allan Patterson and Cliff Plaisted. The Berleen had a close game losing it on the last 2 ends. Shots were 73 to San Miguel and 88 to Emerald Isle. Luckily the games were finished before the promised rain arrived!!!

In the Southern league, the Cougars were away at Quesada with 3 points to San Miguel and 11 points to the Cougars. Well done to Bob Nesbitt, Bob Graham, Rosamond Stockell 30-14: Stan North, Jim Jarvie, David Champion 18 across. Shots for 92 – against 140.

Club competitions have got under way, get your dates in the diary.

WASPS are proving extremely popular, with all rinks full. Come along for 1.30, €5 for bowling, use of woods and shoes and free tuition if needed.

For further information on San Miguel Bowls Club please contact our President, Rosamond Stockell, telephone 699 232 910 or Secretary, Pat McEwan, telephone 966 71 4257.