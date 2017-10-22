Greenlands whitewash for Sycamores

In the Discovery Division the Maples were “Away” to Greenlands Sycamores. Final scores were – Total shots for – 140. Against – 83. Points for – 14 Against – 0. Winning rinks were as follows – Sheila Stead, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. – 22 shots to 15. Zoe Wilcock, Mary Lockley, Marilyn Fryatt. – 20 shots to 11. Heather Meston, Val Duchet, Dave Webb – 30 shots to 14. Janet Webb, Margaret Dewar, Mike Kelly. – 23 shots to 12. Rudy Wattley, Jean Thompson, Chris Dewar. – 22 shots to 18. Ann Butterwoth, Dave Thompson, John OBrien. – 23 shots to 13.

In The Winter league we were at home to B,B,C. Although we came very close on most rinks a successful outcome eluded us but the game as usual was played in a very pleasant atmosphere. Final score was – total shots for – 70. against 91. Points for – 0. against – 12.

In Div C, The Cedars were at home to La Manga Crusaders, Final score was – Total shots For – 122. Against – 74. Points For – 10 Against – 4. Winning rinks were – Norman Stephens, Doreen Varley, Neville Pulfer. – 29 shots to 12. Diane Lawyon, John Newell, Margaret Hirst. – 32 shots to 7. Dave Field, Ron Stansfield, Dave Giddings. – 26 shots to 13. Terry Powell, John Dowell, Mike Cassidy. – 21 shots to 15.

In the B Division The Oaks were away to Emerald Isle Outlaws. Final score was – total shots for – 121, Against – 68. Points for – 10 . against – 4. Winning rinks were – Sheila Stead, Margaret Stevens, Mel Brown. – 21 shots to 14. Heather Meson, Margaret Dewar, Dave Webb. 36 shots to 2. Ann Butterworth, Val Duchart, Barry Collins. – 18 shots to 6. Janet Webb, Jim Wilcock, Mike Kelly. 17 shots to 9.

Well done to everyone for making this excellent start to the season. for all enquiries please contact Haley on 966 84 4399 who will be pleased to assist you.