San Javier Golf Society “Individual Stableford Qualifier” – Alicante Golf

We always enjoy coming to this lovely course in the centre of Alicante and today was no exception, despite the occasional rain shower and thunder rumbling in the background! The course was in super condition but the scoring showed that most people found it quite difficult, with only one person playing to their handicap.

The winners on the day were: Division 1: First was Paul Matthews with 36 points, Second – Paul Hamlin with 32, Third – Mark Pollitt with 32. In Division 2: First was John Hillier with 31 points, Second – Dave Furze with 26, Third – Joe Flanagan with 26. Nearest the pins were won by Paul Hamlin, Jim Moffatt, John Hillier and Mark Pollitt. The gross 2 (for 50 euros) was not won and will carry over to our next game. Our next game is a “Roll Up” at Lorca Golf, teeing off at 11:00am on Monday 30th October.

Full details will be emailed to all members. Payday will be on the day. For further information on our society, to play as a guest, or to join, please phone Barry Beale on +34 649 245 889 or look at our website at www.sanjaviergolfsociety.co.uk and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sanjaviergolfsociety

Photo: Division 1 winner and overall top scorer: Paul Matthews