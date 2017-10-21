Montgo Golf Society – the Hannah Marsden Trophy

At Oliva Nova on Friday 20th October, Montgo Golf Society competed for the Hannah Marsden Trophy, sponsored and presented by Bob Marsden, in celebration of the 8th birthday of his one and only granddaughter, Hannah. The course played longer than it has of late, due to softer fairways and tougher tee placements, but the weather was perfect and scoring was pretty good. We welcomed as our guest this week, playing for the first time with us, Terry Moore.

The eighth name that will be engraved on this prestigious cup will be that of Sally Cottrell, winning for the 5th time this year. Her score of 39 points gets her another handicap cut, and at 11.7 she is now within touching distance of single figures. Well done Sally! Just behind, with 38 points, were second-placed Stella Fox and third on countback Geoff Willcock. The last place on the podium went to Ed Wallace on 35.

There were 5 nearest-the-pin prizes, the winners being Francien Knoops on the 3rd hole, Geoff Willcock (5th hole), Richard Fox (14th hole), Ed Wallace (16th hole) and John Day (18th hole). In contrast to last week, only one player managed a ‘2’, well done Ed, look after that coveted ball!

Lastly, Bob presented a prize for the ‘strongest player’ in the field, that is – in his definition – the player at the bottom of the list. To the great surprise of everyone, this went this week to Gerian van Ooijen who only last week had blazed the course with a spectacular score. Well, that’s golf for you!