Strong international field at the Andalucía Valderrama Masters

A strong field of international players will challenge this week for the Andalucía Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio García Foundation under the sponsorship of the Junta de Andalucía with the support of Heineken, Solán de Cabras, Rolex, La Reserva de Sotogrande, Osborne and Volvo. Tournament host Sergio García will defend his title both against European Tour seasoned champions and rising stars.

Five Major champions will tee it off on Thursday at Real Club Valderrama. Spaniards Sergio García (current Masters champion) and José María Olazábal (1994 and 1999 Masters), will be joined by Padraig Harrington (2007 and 2008 Open Championship and 2008 US PGA Championship), Danny Willet (2016 Masters) and Martin Kaymer (2010 US PGA Championship and 2014 US Open).

This season’s European Tour winners will arrive in full form, including England’s Matt Wallace (Open de Portugal); Italian duo Edoardo Molinari (Trophee Hassan II) and Renato Paratore (Nordea Masters); American Julian Suri (Made in Denmark); France’s Romain Wattel (KLM Open) or Argentina’s Andrés Romero (BMW International Open).

Valderrama has attracted a strong Swedish contingent led by Robert Karlsson, Europe’s number one in 2008 with 11 European Tour titles to his name, joined by fellow countrymen Peter Hanson, Niclas Fasth and Johan Edfords.

As for England, Andrew Johnston, winner of last year’s Open de España at Valderrama in extremely tough conditions will look to challenge again after recovering from shoulder injury; Matt Wallace, arrives fresh from a fourth-place finish in Italy; James Morrison, Andy Sullivan, Lee Slattery or Robert Rock are other big English names challenging for the title.

Dane Søren Kjeldsen has a great record in Valderrama – winner of the 2008 Volvo Masters, tied 2nd in the 2010 Andalucía Valderrama Masters, tied 4th in lasts year’s Open de España. Two of his four European Tour titles have come in Andalusia (2008 Volvo Masters and 2009 Open de Andalucía).

Ireland’s Shane Lowry, winner of the 2015 WGC – Bridgestone Invitational, Holland’s Joos Luiten, runner up to Johnston at the 2017 Open de España, Italy’s Mateo Manassero, Welsh duo Bradley Dredge and Jamie Donaldson or Frenchmen Raphaël Jacquelin and Grégory Bourdy are sure to give a good show to the fans this week.