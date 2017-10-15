Rubys GS at the tricky El Valle

With the tricky El Valle course, our venue for this months Trophy game, and 6 or so players all within a few points of the top of the table, the day had much excitement in store. Despite some maintenance issues the course played well although a bit slow, however all went well and some good scores were returned, the results are as follows;

Nearest the pin on the par 3’s were Jim McCarthy, Roger Clarke, David Jones and Nigel Wright, who also hit nearest the pin in two shots. Best front nine was Brian Wilson and best back Tony Harrison, the gold division winner was Jim McCarthy, the silver and overall winner was Mike Thomas with a handicap cut that takes him back into the gold division, and he beat his wife at last !!! the two’s pot was shared between Roy Stanley and Nigel Wright. Back at Rayz bar where we had a nice buffet, thanks for that, the luck kept coming for Jim McCarthy who also won the football card.

Our next trophy game is at Alicante on the 20th of October where this years fight for the top spot continues. To contact Ruby’s golf email us on rubysgolf@yahoo.co.uk