Soup and Sandwiches for the Poppy Appeal

If you attended June Williams Fundraiser for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal this time last year then I am sure that you will want to go again. I’m told that her ‘Soup and Sandwich’ afternoon achieved a great deal of support and is still spoken about to this day.

However I can only assume that it was her jokes that achieved the notoriety as even I can make a sandwich!

The event is taking place this coming Friday 20th October from 1 – 5pm at No 25 C/Caliza in La Regia, which is just off C/Ortosa at the roundabout, 250 mtrs above Pizzeria El Gato in San José ll, Fase 1

All are welcome and more information can be obtained from June on 966 846 576