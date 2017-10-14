Emerald Isle Ladies on top

The Emerald Isle ladies played their annual game against San Miguel away and in a close game the home team came out on top 3=2, the Emerald winners were Linda Burns Christine Parsons Renata Mulloy Linda Vincent 15=9, Sheila Adams Ann Young Cas Thomas Barbara Doran 15=12. Hopefully they can reverse the result in next game at home.

Wed saw the first Winter League game at home against Greenlands and the EI were held to a 6=6 draw winning on 3 rinks to two and the aggregate was 74=82, the winning rinks were P Heaney S Johnson D Birkett I Brewster 21=9, C Thomas M Veale M Stacey J Mulloy 16=11, S Kavanagh M Thomas R White M Odell 18=16

Friday the Cavaliers played at San Luis against Lions and were beaten 4=10, aggregate 102=119, winning trips were C Donnellan D Birkett J Rimmer 32=14, D Jones J Pooley C Lindgren 16=13

The Claymores played the Outlaws on Friday and came away with a 14=0 win, aggregate 148==72, winning trips were L Hawkins A Malcolm B Smith 29=5, C Ayling C Warner J Mullarkey 29=9, R Adams M Petty M Breen 23=13, M Shatwell L Fisher G Shatwell 23=15, L Burns D Rhodes A Burns 22=15, S Kavanagh E Morris B Kavanagh 22=15

Early days will take some time to settle. Well done all

ELWYN MORRIS