Five injured in Sax motorway crash

Five people were injured on Sunday evening following a crash on the slip road of the motorway from Alicante-Madrid (A-31) with branch the highway CV-80 of Sax-Castalla when the driver of a SEAT seemed to take the roundabout at the junction with the A31 far too quickly.

Fortunately he was able to avoid a head on collision with a tree but has ended up crashing headlong onto the roadside verge after hitting the kerb and leaving the road .

The three men occupying the back seat of the car were all taken by ambulance to the General University Hospital of Elda, although at this stage the extent of their injuries is not known.

The front seat passenger however is said to be in a serious condition as he was trapped by his legs in the car where he remained until firefighters from the Elda Regional Park arrived at the scene and were able to release him. Medical staff from the Samu Emergency worked alongside the firefighters as they provided medical assistance.

A unit from the Civil Guard Traffic department was also on the scene where they administered traffic control and carried out a preliminary accident survey.

Unusually the driver suffered only minimal injuries as he was able to get out of the vehicle although dazed by the strong frontal crash.