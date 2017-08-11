Lime Bar Golf Society – 9th August 2017 – Riquelme Golf Club

On a lovely cool (at last!) day, and with the course in excellent condition, 30 players teed off. With the greens cut very short the putting (and the water) caused a few headaches, but an enjoyable day’s golfing was had by all. All players returned to the Lime Bar for the necessary thirst quenchers and once again, great food was provided by the Lime Bar. Many thanks again to the Lime Bar. The next outing will be on the 13th September 2017 at Vistabella Golf Course.

Results were as follows:-

Gold Section

1 – M Heighway 32pts

2 – I Johnstone. 32pts c/b

3 – L Newbury 32pts c/b

Silver Section

1 – Bud Butler 28pts

2 – G Mitchell 27pts

3 – K Jackson 26pts

Nearest the Pin No. 5. – L Newbury

Nearest the Pin No. 7. – G Lester

Nearest the Pin No. 10 – T Reeve

Nearest the Pin No. 15 – N Dobson

Nearest the Pin No. 17 – I Grant

Match play Semi Final Winners – C Taylor and I Johnstone