The Guardia Civil have confirmed that they will retain their office at the Orihuela Costa Town Hall for at least another year.

The location of the office means that residents are able to make their complaints locally without the need to travel down to the barracks in Torre de la Horadada.

There is also a translation service available for anyone who needs to use it during office hours, from 09:00 to 14:00 Monday to Friday except holidays.