Feast of the Assumption at La Zenia Church

Organised by the Cristo Resucitado Parish Church and AIDOC (The International Association of Young, Adults and Seniors – Awaking of Orihuela Costa), the celebration of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary will take `place at La Zenia Catholic Church on 14th And 15th of August.

On Monday 14th celebrations will consist of Mass at 7.30pm after which, at 9pm, there will be an evening meal to which everyone attending is encouraged to take along some food. A bar service will be available with drinks at 1€ and there will also be a bouncy castle for the children with stageshows from the Magician Juan Muchamagia and the Choir Brisas del Sur (Sevillanas).

On Tuesday 15th at 7.30pm there will be Holy Mass which will be accompanied by a Vocal Group Cantus Colorus. This will be followed by a procession down to the La Zenia beach of the Virgin Mary where the boat with petitions will be burned in the sea. After the procession there will be a fireworks display.

Everyone is welcome to attend.