The Plaza Golf Society @Roda

Hot Hot Hot wasn’t just the weather at Roda today with some sizzling scores coming in. The 2’s pot was one by the very popular Liz Sully and Guest Paul Wainwright both winning 36€ each. Our Nearest the pins were sponsored by Mick The Grip for all your gripping needs. Hole 1 Darren Hancock, Hole 2 Captain Simon Lee, Hole 3 AJ, hole 10 Callum Hitcham, Hole 11 Liz Sully, Hole 14 Theo.

Our last place was very surprising but not the lowest of the season with just 14 points saw Kev Adamson. Our Best Lady was Liz Sully and the Air shot of the day went to Andy Knight.

Our guests saw some cracking scores with Paul Wainwright with 36 points, AJ with 40 points and Graham Temple with a impressive 43 points from his handicap of 3 came first. All winning golf balls and wine

Our Silver Division saw Barry Mitchell come in 3rd with 29 points, John Aird 2nd with a great score of 31 and Liz Sully with a fantastic 33 points to win the silver division. Well done all.

Our Gold Division saw some cracking scores with Captain Simon Lee coming in 3rd place with 34 points, Declan Crowley 2nd place with 35 points and with a staggering 43 points saw our youngest player Callum Hitcham from his handicap of 8 win Gold Division.

A great day with great golfers. Our next event is La Finca 11.08.17 then Villamartin For our Pink ladies charity day. Please see www.theplazagolfsociety.com or email us at theplazagolfsociety@gmail.com

Thanks again to our sponsor Mick The Grip for a great day.