Beach football at Campoamor

The II Beach Football Tournament for children “Chiringuitos del Sol”, organised by the Football School Oleza and Fútboljobs, took place on Campoamor beach on Saturday. The competition was held in three categories: Alevín (10-11 years), infantile (12-13 years) and cadet (14-15).

In the cadet category, “Orihuela FDFOCDF”, took the trophy from 2nd placed “URYULA”. The infantile winners were “Los Angeles”, 2nd place “C.D. Montesinos “and 3rd position for” Trollers “. In the Alevin category, the champions were the team of “Total Sport”, 2nd position “The Gamers” and 3rd “Surfers JR”.

The competition was extremely well supported by members of the public with the prizes presented by the Mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, who was accompanied by the Councillor for Tourism Sofia Alvarez, and the Councillor of the Coast, Luisa Boné, along with officials from Chiringuitos del Sol, the School of Football and Fútboljobs.

The head of the School Oleza de Fútbol and sports director of Fútboljobs Pedro Meseguer, both said that they would organise the tournament again next year.

Sponsors included Chiringuitos del Sol and the City of Orihuela, as well as Decathlon Orihuela, Fresco, Numbar5, Frigo, Costa Blanca, Granini, Vera Mañogil Hermanos, SL, Infrimed, Elite Consulting and Cubi Playa.