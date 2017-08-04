Scorching heat and record temperatures in parts of the Spanish Costas

Alicante-Elche Airport has reported its warmest night since records began 50 years ago. Official data from AEMET has shown that the August 2015 high of 27.3ºC has been beaten!

The Spanish State Meteorological Agency has shown that the recent high of 28ºC beats the highs recorded in 1956 and 2015.

Benidorm experienced 30ºC and El Campello, Elche, Calpe, Busot and Torrevieja recorded 28ºC. Muxtamiel and San Vicente recorded temperatures of 27ºC.

Parts of Murcia also saw temperatures hitting 30ºC in parts with unbearable levels of humidity registering 80 per cent. San Javier recorded a low of 27.2ºC and Cartagena 26ºC.

According to the University of Alicante the reasons for the current climate is the presence of a mass of exceptionally warm air as well as clouds of dust and sand and an above-average sea temperature.

Daytime temperatures are predicted to rise to 39ºC or higher for today (Friday) which may result in heavy showers later in the day.