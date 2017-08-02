New Citroën C3 Aircross Compact Suv Pricing Announced

New Citroën C3 Aircross Compact SUV will be officially ‘on sale’ in the UK from 1 November 2017. Pricing starts from just £13,995 OTR and offers class-leading space, modular design, connectivity and innovative technology solutions.

The new generation SUV has been influenced by the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme and is designed for ease of use. Citroën’s new SUV has the latest in Grip Control® technology with Hill Descent Assist and delivers continuous connectivity with the range debut of Wireless Smartphone Charging.

New Citroën C3 Aircross is available to order in the UK now, with pricing starting from just £13,995 OTR and officially goes ‘on sale’ on 1 November 2017. New C3 Aircross marks the beginning of Citroën’s SUV offensive in Europe and enters the increasingly popular B-SUV segment.

Set to shake-up the market with its highly customisable character – 85 personalisation combinations – and distinctive SUV design, New C3 Aircross introduces a number of new technologies to the Citroën range including Wireless Smartphone Charging and Grip Control® with Hill Descent Assist.

Technology continues as a core theme in New C3 Aircross with 12 different technologies that assist your journey including voice controlled 3D navigation, keyless entry and start, a reversing camera, lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring. New C3 Aircross also offers best-in-class space for maximum passenger comfort, with generous legroom in the front and rear, as well as an exceptional modular boot space with a volume of up to 520-litres.

Available in three highly specified trim levels Touch, Feel and Flair, New C3 Aircross is enhanced by efficient, high-performance PureTech petrol and BlueHDi diesel engines, as well as the latest generation EAT6 fully automatic gearbox.

EXTERIOR DESIGN

New C3 Aircross dominates the road with its raised ground clearance, elevated driving position, front and rear skid plates, large wheels and wheel arch extensions. The body styling is underscored by strong graphic features such as touches of colour on the roof bars, and the ‘Venetian Blind’ rear quarter-lights.

The striking SUV has an unrivalled number of personalisation options. The exterior bi-tone roof, standard on the Flair trim level and available in three colours can be complimented by one of the four exterior colour pack options, giving a total of 85 combinations. New C3 Aircross also features the instantly recognisable coloured light surrounds, door mirrors, wheel centre caps, rear quarter window and roof bars.

ON-BOARD WELL-BEING

The Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme has influenced the creation of New C3 Aircross SUV with features designed to emphasise a feeling of reassurance, comfort and calm.

The ergonomically designed comfortable seats are paired with ingenious storage spaces and an uncluttered dashboard for passenger comfort. The continuous 360o glazed area and opening panoramic sunroof fill the cabin with light meaning even greater visibility for both the driver and passengers.

The new-generation SUV offers a choice of five different interior ambiences comprising of special seat upholstery, a range of dashboard textures, door panel designs, and touches of colour on the central console surround, steering wheel, air vents and seat backs.

New C3 Aircross boasts a generous and practical interior with a split sliding and folding rear bench, 60/40 split-folding and adjustable seat backs, perfect for long journeys. The class-leading boot space of 410-litres can be further extended up to 520-litres with the sliding rear bench option available on the Flair trim level.

INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGIES

New Citroën C3 Aircross Compact SUV introduces new technologies to the range including Grip Control® with Hill Descent Assist. The enhanced traction system provides control and safety even on steep inclines reducing the risk of slipping or acceleration as the vehicle descends in forward or reverse gear.

Citroën’s new SUV has up to 12 driving aids to further improve the driving experience, equipped with intuitive technology for safety and peace of mind. Features include the Colour Head-up Display, Speed Sign Recognition and Recommendation, Active Safety Brake, Intelligent Beam Headlights, Park Assist, Top Rear Vision Reversing Camera, Keyless Entry and Start as well as Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Monitoring Systems.

STAYING CONNECTED

New C3 Aircross promises continuous connectivity and infotainment via a 7-inch touchscreen which groups together the key vehicle functions such as air conditioning, radio, telephone and Sat Nav.

New C3 Aircross is the first Citroën model to be equipped with a Wireless Smartphone Charging function where motorists can simply place a latest-generation smartphone on the charging area of the central console and the battery will continuously charge while the engine is on.

Other features include voice controlled 3D navigation via Citroën Connect Nav, Citroën Connect Box and also mirror screen function which is now available in Android Auto as well as MirrorLink® and Apple CarPlay™. To benefit from personalised information and support, customers can download the MyCitroën app for up-to-date data and reminders.

ENGINES

The efficient, high-performance powertrain options continue the technological theme with PureTech petrol and BlueHDi diesel engines as well as the latest generation EAT6 fully automatic gearbox available as part of the range.

Model range and pricing