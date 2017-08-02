Cars and bikes get together at Mercadillo del Toro

Last Sunday, July 30, a real auto and motorcycle extravaganza was held at the Mercadillo del toro in Pilar de la Horadada. More than 30 American cars, sports, old and modern, and about 100 bikes were on display at the Sunday market.

About 1000 people came from across southern Spain to see these cool vehicles, take a photo for a posterity and have a good day out! More than 100 litres of beer was drunk on the day, but not by the drivers I might add.

This the very first time that an event of such scale has been held on the Costa Blanca.

“We came with our family from Alicante and we really like to be here,” said one participant. “How great to see live music, cafes and bars, and of course, a children’s playground, ” said another.

The organisers now say that such events will become a regular feature of the market and will be held on the last Sunday of every month.

“Mercadillo del toro is a wonderful shopping complex, and also an excellent location for organising large events or festival. Watch out for Car boot sales as well as more cars and motorcycle gatherings. This is just the beginning!

The next car and motorcycle exhibition will be held on August 27.