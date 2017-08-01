Diners raise 11,000 euros For Stroke Support

With Woody & The Peckers providing the entertainment, this event was sold out again 2 weeks before the charity night.

Once again, diners enjoyed their evening, with a good meal and excellent entertainment. They dug deep in their pockets, and the event raised 1,107 euros for Torrevieja Stroke Support.

TSS are the only stroke support group in Spain, and help clients from a much wider area than Torrevieja. Consequently, they have changed their registered name to Stroke Association Spain, and have lovely new premises from which to operate. They are now based at the Cultural Centre in Benijofar, and this money will be spent on new physiotherapy equipment.

Wednesday, 16th August, this year, will mark the 40th anniversary of the day we lost Elvis Presley. We will be remembering Elvis, with a special tribute by Danny Fisher, and photographs and footage of The King. This event, will be at Quesada Fish & Chips Restaurant, with tickets costing just 10 euros.

These are now available from the Restaurant, The Post Room Benijofar, The Card Place in Benimar, and REDZ cafe bar in Quesada. This is bound to be another sell out, with ticket sales already high, early booking is strongly advised.