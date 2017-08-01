Are your child’s armbands safe?

The Regional Inspectorate from the Murcia Government is carrying out inspections of children’s armbands, rubber rings, floats and aquatic toys, that are currently on sale across the region in hundreds of bazaars and other outlets. They say that they will be concentrating their efforts in some 100 establishments dedicated to the sale of toys, floats and the like, paying special attention to bazaar-type stores and those offering the products at low prices.

They will be checking the labelling and it’s compliance with current safety regulations, ensuring that it carries the ‘CE’ marking on the product, which guarantees that “it is safe to use and it meets the European regulations”.

The inspections will carry on all throughout the months of August and September.

The Director General of Trade and Commerce, Francisco Abril, said that “water safety is a particular priority for the regional government,” and given that during the summer season the sale of such products multiply, it is necessary to increase the controls to guarantee the safety of all who use them, especially children “.

Special attention will be paid to those labels which are misleading by means of instructions, signs, or drawings, as well as a clear indication of the place of manufacture and origin of the product.

The Inspectorate state that it is advisable to carefully read the labelling and ensure that it is suitable before making any purchase. In addition, the label must warn that the equipment or toy can only be used with adult supervision.

It is also advisable to keep the receipt or proof of purchase, as it will be needed for any subsequent change or return.