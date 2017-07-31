Calls for Horadada fire tender to be made permanent

The San Miguel de Salinas council has asked the Provincial Fire Department and the Department of the Environment to make permanent the allocation of a Fire Tender which is made during the summer months to Pilar de la Horadada.

They say that the allocation could serve equally the three local towns of Pilar de la Horadada, San Miguel de Salinas and the Orihuela Costa. The close proximity of the Sierra Escalona, an important Natural Park and environmental resource, is another reason why the permanent deployment should be made.

The Councillor for the Environment called for the creation of “environmental protection units, which would ensure the protection of such protected space while the mayor said that the current environmental staff of the Conselleria en la Vega is insufficient to adequately cover such a large area.

Currently the Consortium of Firefighters provides a fire tender to Pilar de la Horadada from July 15, for the months of August and September which is located with the Policia Local. On days with a high risk of fire the fire truck carries out fire prevention tasks across the neighbourhood.