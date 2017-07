Draw 1028 | Draw machine: 01 | Ball set: 01

JACKPOT – €57 MILLION

Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 05, 09, 29, 31, 41 and the Lucky Stars are: 02 and 04.

The Millionaire Maker Selections – 3 UK millionaires have been created and they each win a thrilling Florida break:

HLNM90897

JJMP11656

VLNK78735

Spain Millionaire Maker: NWB53211

THE JACKPOT FOR THE NEXT EUROMILLIONS

LOTTERY DRAW

€ 17 MILLION