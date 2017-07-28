MONTHLY TRANSPORT SERVICE TO TORREVIEJA MARKET COSTS JUST 70 EURO

The mayor of Torrevieja, José Manuel Dolón (Los Verdes), said that for the month of May, according to the data provided by the company that manages the municipal public transport (Costa Azul), the cost of the new line H bus service that moves shoppers to the Friday weekly market was under 70 euros.

The cost of the service, which provided two buses travelling between the city and the new market site, had been set at 300 euros per day, so the total contracted price forthe month of May was 1,500 euros. However the revenue collected on the buses was 1,429.30 euros so the invoice submitted to the council by Costa Azul was just 70,70 euros, ” an absolutely insignificant amount”, according to the mayor

He said that the figures, which he only expected to increase, already provided an excellent return for the service. The mayor added that he fully expected adding further buses to the service as the new market site became better known and increased in popularity.

A total of 2,717 people used the service May.