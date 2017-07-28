MOJÁCAR HOLDS SUMMER BEACH TENNIS CUP

The annual Summer Tennis Cup, organized by Mojácar Council along with the Diputación Provincial de Almería, recently took place on the town’s El Cantal Beach.

Even though it was a hard fought competition, with a high standard of tennis on show, the usual great atmosphere prevailed throughout the heats. The tight competition saw Andrea Morillas Carretero and Sabrina López García and, Patricio Egea and Marcos Piñón (women’s and men’s doubles respectively) becoming this year’s Spanish Tennis Beach Champions.

Ana García, local Councillor for Sports, was there throughout to see all the heats and, afterwards had the pleasure of handing the prizes out to the winners. She said, “there is no doubt that this sport is becoming better known and every year we see the number of participants increasing”, giving an indication of the support by Almería Diputación and the local Council to bring tennis to beaches in the province.

The Summer Beach Tennis Cup is designed for both beginners and professionals with Men’s, Women’s and Junior categories. The maximum age for Juniors is 14, but to encourage youngsters to join in the sport, those under 12 are scored differently whist being in the same tournament as all other participants. The Beach Tennis started off in 1996. The game is played the same as tennis, but with paddle-like bats and softer balls.