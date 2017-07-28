MARABU GOLF SOCIETY

In association with Costa Blanca Green Fee Services at Campoamor on 27th July 2017.

For this month’s meeting a group of 15 players visited the established course at Campoamor taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

This was the first time EVER that our society have played this course and although the numbers were depleted by holidays and injury those that played enjoyed a course that was in good condition.

The winning scores on the day were as follows:

1st – Mike Probert – 35 points

2nd – Brian Smith – 31 points

3rd – Bill Fantom – 30 points

4th – Stuart Ross – 30 points

5th – Tony Robson – 30 points

Nearest Pins – Probert,Ross and Robson

Dog of a Day – Jim Nicholson

Football Card – Brian Smith

After the game we returned to LEAF’s Restaurante, which is located at Pueblo Brava, Quesada for a welcome meal prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their continued support.

Our next interim fixture is at El Plantio on 10th August 2017 followed by the society day at Mar Menor on 31st August 2017.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.