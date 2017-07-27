UK NATIONAL LOTTERY RESULTS – WEDNESDAY 26 JULY 17

Jackpot: £1,967,928

Draw 2253 Draw machine: Arthur Ball set: 505

Ball numbers

5 – 10 – 29 – 35 – 55 – 56  Bonus 30

Millionaire Raffle

Raffle tier 1

1 prize of £1,000,000

    • BLUE 9764 7611

Raffle tier 2

20 prizes of £20,000

    • AQUA 7991 1852
    • BLUE 8707 8308
    • GOLD 8444 0482
    • GREY 9328 5656
    • GREY 9340 2720
    • JADE 4199 6085
    • JADE 9506 5257
    • LIME 1109 4693
    • NAVY 3294 1002
    • NAVY 8252 9453
    • PINK 9286 7764
    • PLUM 1849 0759
    • ROSE 0690 0082
    • ROSE 2615 6468
    • RUBY 3977 1647
    • RUBY 9237 8634
    • RUBY 9566 5615
    • TEAL 2241 5541
    • TEAL 4465 7765
    • TEAL 6584 0325

 

The jackpot for the upcoming draw on Saturday 20 July 2017 will be £5.3 million or more. There will also be one guaranteed raffle millionaire and 20 raffle winners of £20,000.

 

