UK NATIONAL LOTTERY RESULTS – WEDNESDAY 26 JULY 17

ARE YOU THE LUCKY WINNER?
National Lottery results live: Winning Lotto numbers for Wednesday July 26 2017 £1.9million jackpot
Have you bagged yourself a life-changing amount of money?
Jackpot: £1,967,928
Draw 2253 | Draw machine: Arthur | Ball set: 505
Ball numbers
5 – 10 – 29 – 35 – 55 – 56 Bonus 30
Millionaire Raffle
Raffle tier 1
1 prize of £1,000,000
-
- BLUE 9764 7611
Raffle tier 2
20 prizes of £20,000
-
- AQUA 7991 1852
-
- BLUE 8707 8308
-
- GOLD 8444 0482
-
- GREY 9328 5656
- GREY 9340 2720
-
- JADE 4199 6085
- JADE 9506 5257
-
- LIME 1109 4693
-
- NAVY 3294 1002
- NAVY 8252 9453
-
- PINK 9286 7764
-
- PLUM 1849 0759
-
- ROSE 0690 0082
- ROSE 2615 6468
-
- RUBY 3977 1647
- RUBY 9237 8634
- RUBY 9566 5615
-
- TEAL 2241 5541
- TEAL 4465 7765
- TEAL 6584 0325
The jackpot for the upcoming draw on Saturday 20 July 2017 will be £5.3 million or more. There will also be one guaranteed raffle millionaire and 20 raffle winners of £20,000.