Ford celebrates Chris Froome and Team Sky’s 2017 Tour de France win

Special yellow livery for Focus RS recon car and Mondeo sports director race cars

Ford is today celebrating Team Sky’s continued success at the Tour de France after helping the elite cycling team and lead rider Chris Froome to victory on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

It was a fourth Tour de France victory for Froome and the fifth for Team Sky. Team mate Mikel Landa also finished fourth in the general classification and Team Sky won the best overall team.

Ford is Team Sky’s exclusive supplier of cars and vans, and for the final stage of the race the Team Sky Ford Focus RS – a support vehicle for time-trial stages and a scouting car to reconnoitre stages – featured a special yellow livery, as did Mondeo estates used by Team Sky’s sports directors.

The entire fleet of Team Sky Ford support vehicles, which also includes Edge and Kuga SUVs, S-MAX sports activity vehicles, and Tourneo Custom and Transit vans, also featured a yellow stripe to replace the usual blue stripe.

“The Tour de France has once again captured the imagination of the world and we are delighted to be part of a winning team, our vehicles playing an integral role in helping Team Sky and Chris Froome to achieve another well-deserved victory,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford of Europe.

Ford has supplied Team Sky with vehicles since 2016 and earlier this year extended that partnership to continue through 2019.