SMGS   MEDAL   AT  VILLAMARTIN.

Yet another sweltering day in July saw nearly 40 of us doing battle in a medal round at one of the most popular of our venues …..”proper golf” at Villamartin, and for all the mad dogs & Englishmen, we teed off a little before noon !!

In contrast to the greens, which were running fast and true, rhe fairways are understandably being protected against the searing sun by being left a little longer than normal resulting in the minimum of run. Add to this the facts that most pin positions were right at the back of greens, thankfully this didn’t apply to the dreaded 17th , plus the tee boxes were back a bit, so the course did play a little long, with only 3 scores recorded under par.

33 members and 5 guests attended the day with the following results:.

Nearest the pins – Graham Temple (Hole 6) Tony Smale (Hole 9) Tony Sims (Hole 13) and Phil Birtwistle (Hole 17).

Best Guest – George Maugham with a very creditable 80.

BRONZE – 4th Marg Birtwistle (78). 3rd Chris Hamblett (75). 2nd Phil Birtwistle (74). 1st Brian Butler (73).

SILVER – 4th Ken Flaherty (73). 3rd Norman Cahill (72). 2nd Mark Withington (72 c/b). 1st Eva Pettersson (70).

GOLD – 4th Phil Sully (75). 3rd Tony Sims (72). 2nd Graham Temple (71). 1st Steve Higgins (69).

The “Abacus” bottle of fine red wine was taken away by Derek Johnston.

Our thanks go to all the team at Villamartin for their help in making the day a success and if you wish to know more about the San Miguel Golf Society, please visit www.smgs.org or telephone Barry on 966731033 to obtain the details of our weekly Wednesday meetings, next week we’re at one of the other Quara courses, La Finca.