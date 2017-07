Draw 1027 |

The Euromillions lottery results were drawn this evening in Paris. The Euro millions winning numbers this evening (Tuesday 25 July) were:

12 – 14 – 43 – 44 – 48

The Euromillions Lucky Star numbers were:

Stars 02 – 11

UK Millionaire Maker: HKMX98739, XKMZ74040, ZKNC35866

THE JACKPOT FOR THE NEXT EUROMILLIONS

LOTTERY DRAW IN FRIDAY 28 JULY WILL BE:

€ 55 MILLION